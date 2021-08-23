‘Clear the Shelters’ Pet Adoption Initiative Starts at NBCUniversal Local

Clear the Shelters, an NBCUniversal Local campaign to get more animals adopted, begins Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 19. Owned NBC and Telemundo stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with animal shelters and rescue services to promote pet adoption and raise money.

Clear the Shelters began in 2015 and has helped more than a half million pets find new homes, according to NBCUniversal Local. Greater than 130,000 pet adoptions happened last year through Clear the Shelters, and more than $1.2 million was raised.

“We are proud to bring Clear The Shelters to communities across the country for the seventh consecutive year and partner with so many great shelters and rescues to help them find forever homes for their animals and raise needed funds to support their important efforts,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local. “We’ve continued to grow and enhance this popular campaign each year since 2015, and are excited to work with affiliate stations and partners once again to build support for shelters and rescues and benefit animal welfare.”

A full 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues, with The Animal Rescue Site covering transaction fees. The WeRescue app helps users locate adoptable pets in their area and ask questions of local shelters.

Clear the Shelters was launched after KXAS-KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth hosted a pet adoption event known as Empty the Shelter Day in 2014.

WBTS-WNEU Boston, along with NECN and NBC Sports Boston, are hosting a pet airlift for more than 150 at-risk dogs and cats, which will be flown from New Orleans to Morristown, New Jersey and New Bedford, Massachusetts Aug. 23.

As part of the initiative, Cozi TV, part of NBCUniversal Local, aired the Dog Days of Summer special, featuring beloved dogs from television series, Aug. 21.