Fates Roundup, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Elizabeth Tumulty has been promoted to president of affiliate relations at CBS, the network announced on Dec. 10. Tumulty, who joined CBS in June and previously served as executive VP of the department, will oversee all affiliate operations, including agreements, business affairs and strategic planning. She succeeds Diana Wilkin in the role. In her new role, Tumulty will report to Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corporation.

Bear Fisher has been appointed senior VP of marketing and brand strategy for NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution and NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, it was announced on Dec. 10. Fisher, who has been with NBCUniversal for more than 12 years, will oversee brand strategy and creative direction for both departments.

Michelle Katz was named as a contributing healthcare expert to ABC News, the company announced on Dec. 10. Katz, who was worked with the healthcare system for the past 15 years, has contributed to “Real Money” segments of ABC World News Tonight With Diane Sawyer. She is also the author of Healthcare for Less and 101 Health Insurance Tips and consulted with lawmakers on the Affordable Care Act.

Dan Holloway has been tapped as Broadcasting & Cable’s programming and digital media editor. Holloway, who most recently served as executive editor of Backstage, will spearhead the coverage of programming strategies across all platforms, focusing on entertainment programming. His appointment is effective Dec. 9.

John O’Hara joins Warner Bros. Brand Networks as executive VP, the company announce don Dec. 9. O’Hara, who previously worked at sister company Turner Broadcasting, will oversee all media sales, including national ad time for first-run and off-network series. He succeeds Michael Teicher atop WBBN’s ad sales. Teicher left Warner Bros. in July for Twentieth.

Sarah Palin will host Amazing America with Sarah Palinon the Sportsman Channel, the network announced Dec. 9. The former U.S. vice presidential candidate and ex-Alaskan governor will take viewers across the country, telling the stories of people in the worlds of hunting, shooting and angling. Amazing America is set to bow on April 3.

Curt Schilling will replace Orel Hershiser on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Schilling will join hosts John Kruk and Dan Shulman during the 2014 season while continuing to contribute to Baseball Tonight. Though no announcements have been made, Hershiser is expected to be moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ new TV network, SportsNet LA. Hershiser has been with ESPN since 2006 while Schilling joined in the sports net in 2010.

The National Association of Broadcasters inducts TV host Steve Harvey into its Broadcasting Hall of Fame, NAB announced on Dec. 9. Harvey, who began his career as a stand-up comedian in the mid-1980s, currently emcees the syndicated TV shows Family Feud and Steve Harvey. He also hosts the syndie radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show. The induction ceremony will take place April 8 during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon.

A+E Networks made two executive appointments on Dec. 9. Henry Hoberman has been named executive VP and general counsel at the company and Douglas Jacobs has been tapped as executive VP and senior counsel. Both Hoberman and Jacobs’ appointments will take effect on Jan. 13. Hoberman, who joins A+E Networks from the Motion Picture Association of America, will oversee all legal and business affairs teams as well as all production and talent contracts and negotiations. Jacobs, who has been with the company since Sept. 2006, will supervise content compliance and risk management in his new role.

Entourage creator Doug Ellin has inked a three-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The agreement will see Ellin and his yet-to-be-named production company developing cable and broadcast projects. Jim Lefkowitz, who was Ellin’s Entourage producing partner, will oversee development.

Christina Wayne and her Assembly Entertainment have inked Endemol Studios’ first development and production agreement, the company announced on Dec. 6. Wayne and her company will work on new and existing projects for Endemol Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio of Endemol North America. She is currently slated to develop medical disaster drama MDX.

Christian Lee was named senior VP of mergers and acquisitions at Time Warner Cable, the company announced on Dec. 6. Lee, whose new role is effective Dec. 31, will lead all of TWC’s mergers and acquisitions, investments and acquisition integration activity. He succeeds retiring Satish Adige in the role, who has been with the company 28 years.

Fox Sports named on Dec. 5 David Nathanson general manager of Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. Bill Wanger has been upped executive VP of programming, research and content strategy at the company. Nathanson had previously served as GM of Fox Soccer and will continue to manage Fox Soccer Plus. Wanger, who had served as VP of programming and research, will now be responsible for content strategy across all Fox Sports outlets. Fox Sports also announced that Scott Ackerson will now serve as executive VP or news and George Greenberg will be executive VP of content integration and presentation. Both Ackerson and Greenberg will report to Nathanson.

Dinni Jain will take over Time Warner Cable’s operational reins in January, the company announced on Dec 5. The former Insight Communications exec will step into Rob Marcus’ shoes after Marcus transitions to chairman and CEO of the company on Jan. 1.

Viacom merged the television, digital and mobile ad sales teams of its music and entertainment networks. Under the reorg, Melanie Dimemmo will assume the role of senior VP of digital video sales, reporting to ad sales executive VPs Neil Holt and Sean Moran. Sarah Iooss will serve as senior VP of partnerships and client strategy, reporting to Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, executive VP of ad sales strategy. Sharon Silverstein will now work as sneior VP of multiplatform studio ad sales and continue to report to Steve Agase, senior VP of ad sales, West Coast.

Shannon Cross will join TV One’s daily program New One Now as news anchor, the network announced on Dec. 4. Cross, who joins the net from ESPN, will start on Dec. 9, anchoring alongside host and managing editor Roland Martin.

Brian Sather has been tapped as president and general manager of KCCI Des Moines, it was announced on Dec. 4. Sather, who previously served as president and general manager of KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith/Fayetteville, succeeds retiring Paul Fredericksen. Fredericksen has led KCCI for nearly three decades.

Chris Cornelius has been appointed director of business development at Morgan Murphy Media. Cornelius previously served as Barrington Broadcasting CEO and COO. The current CBS affiliates board chairman, will oversee business development at Morgan Murphy as well as retransmission consent deals and network affiliation agreements.

Martin Bashir resigned from MSNBC on Dec. 4 after making derogatory comments toward Sarah Palin last month. The TV personality issued an on-air apology for his criticism of Palin before taking a leave of absence. Bashir’s exit comes on the heels of another high profile departure after Alec Baldwin and the network ended his short-lived late-night talker.

NBC added to its roster of 2014 Winter Olympics correspondents on Dec. 4. The peacock network tapped track and field analyst Ato Boldon, Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth and veteran Olympics broadcaster Mary Carillo to help the network cover the Sochi, Russia games.

Warner Bros. announced the reorganization of its Media Research and Insights arm on Dec. 4. Under the reorg, Liz Huszarik, executive VP of Warner Bros. Media Research and Insights, will lead the department’s five teams focusing on consumer insights, sales strategy, digital, ad sales and corporate strategy. Bryon Schafer has been tapped as senior VP in the department.

Lifestyle Media Partners announced on Dec. 3 the formation of Edible Media, an extension of the Edible Communities brand. Edible Media named members of its management team in anticipation of the launch. Team members include Varanya Vadakan as COO and CFO, Brian Quinn as CRO and Susan Wyland as chief content officer of EdibleFeast.com. Vadakan joins Edible from Welcome Wagon; Quinn comes from Scripps Networks Interactive’s digital team; and Wyland recently served as an editorial consultant.