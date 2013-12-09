NAB Inducts Steve Harvey Into Broadcasting Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Dec. 9 Steve Harvey will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on April 8 during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon, sponsored by ASCAP.

"Steve Harvey entertains people of all ages with his unique and humorous perspective on life," said John David, executive VP of Radio, NAB, in a statement. "Mr. Harvey's dedication and talent have earned him great success, and we are thrilled to induct him into NAB's Broadcasting Hall of Fame."

Harvey currently hosts syndicated radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show and syndicated television shows Family Feud and Steve Harvey.

Harvey began his career in the mid-1980s as a stand-up comedian.