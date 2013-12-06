Daniel Holloway Joins B&C As Programming and Digital Media Editor

B&C has named Daniel Holloway programming and digital media editor, reporting to B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego.

Based in Los Angeles, Holloway will lead B&C’s coverage of programming strategies across traditional media such as broadcast, basic cable and pay-TV networks as well as newer distribution paths such as Internet TV and mobile outlets. He will keep a special focus on entertainment programming and his thought-leading news and analysis will be featured on all B&C's platforms—print, digital and live conferences and summits.

Holloway joins B&C’s roster of expert journalists from Backstage, where as executive editor he headed the editorial and art departments. While at Backstage, he led the relaunches of the print and digital editions; debuted several new editorial franchises, including a “Digital All-Stars” package; and contributed enterprise news and analysis on a range of topics, from unions to a breaking piece on the unauthorized auction of old celebrity audition tapes.

“Daniel is one of the most versatile, curious and energetic journalists covering media and entertainment today,” Grego said. “As the amount of programming and the ways it’s consumed continue to grow, B&C is incredibly fortunate to have Daniel, with his great instincts and insights, covering this fast-changing part of the TV landscape.”

Prior to Backstage, Holloway served as chief film critic for New York daily newspaper Metro. His work has been published by The Huffington Post,Time Out New York, Spin, Us Weekly and The Miami Herald. He was the film critic and a guest host for former NPR national morning news program “The Bryant Park Project.” He can be reached at dholloway@nbmedia.com.