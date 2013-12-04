Sather Named KCCI Des Moines General Manager

Brian D. Sather, KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith/Fayetteville president and general manager, has been named president and general manager of Hearst Television sibling KCCI Des Moines. He succeeds Paul Fredericksen, who will retire following more than four decades in local television and nearly three decades leading KCCI.

Sather is only the fifth KCCI general manager since it signed on in 1955.

“Brian has a strong understanding of the local television business and a proven track record of success at our stations in Ft. Smith/Fayetteville and Omaha,” said David J. Barrett, Hearst Television Chairman and CEO. “He will do an excellent job in leading KCCI and building upon the outstanding foundation developed by Paul.”

Prior to moving to KHBS/KHOG in 2010, Sather spent 13 years at KETV, the Hearst ABC affiliate in Omaha, starting as a national sales manager, then local sales manager and ultimately general sales manager.

Prior to joining KETV, Sather worked in sales at KTTW Sioux Falls. He began his TV career in news at KELO Sioux Falls.

“KCCI is Iowa’s news leader and an iconic local television station,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television President. “Brian understands the importance of local news and community service to KCCI’s leadership position and to its viewers. He has the experience and creative vision to evolve KCCI’s on-air and digital media presence in Iowa.”