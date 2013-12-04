Barrington Vet Cornelius On Board at Morgan Murphy

Chris Cornelius, former Barrington Broadcasting CEO and COO, has been named director of business development at Morgan Murphy Media. Barrington was acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group for $370 million; the deal closed late last month.

Cornelius, the CBS affiliates board chairman, will oversee retransmission consent deals and network affiliation agreements as well as business development. Morgan Murphy Media stations include KXLY Spokane, KAPP Yakima and WISC Madison.

“Chris will bring his strong relationships with CBS, NBC, the NAB and the TVB to this newly created position,” said Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president and CEO of Morgan Murphy Media. “Chris has demonstrated that he has a feel for what the affiliates and the networks need and is committed to working with both groups to serve their best interests. We think Chris will be an enormous asset to Morgan Murphy, and I look forward to his many contributions during a time of so much change and opportunity.”

Before his time at Barrington, Cornelius was senior VP of Benedek Broadcasting.

“I’m extremely pleased to be joining Morgan Murphy,” said Cornelius. "This position represents an exciting new opportunity for me. I look forward to the challenge."