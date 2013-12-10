Tumulty Named CBS Affiliate Relations President

Elizabeth Tumulty, executive VP of affiliate relations at CBS, has been named president of affiliate relations at the network. Tumulty, former executive VP of network distribution for The CW, joined CBS in June. She will report to Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, and will oversee all operations of the department, including strategic planning, business affairs and affiliation agreements.

Tumulty succeeds Diana Wilkin, who will work with her in the transition.

"After a terrific tenure with the CW, Elizabeth has proven herself a formidable asset to the CBS Television Network and our affiliate body," said Moonves. “She is a great negotiator who possesses a keen knowledge of the network-affiliate model, and I am confident she will be a terrific steward for the long-standing relationships we’ve had with one of our most important constituencies–the stations that broadcast our programming."

Moonves thanked Wilkin for her "leadership" in affiliate relations.

Before joining The CW, Tumulty was senior VP of affiliate relations and communications for The WB Network.