Christina Wayne Signs Endemol Studios' First Pod Deal

Endemol Studios announced on Friday that Christina Wayne and her Assembly Entertainment have inked the first development and production agreement with the company.

Wayne and her company will work on new and existing projects for Endemol Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio of Endemol North America.

The agreement takes effect immediately.

On Wayne's development roster already is MDX, a medical disaster drama produced by Tony Krantz and Flame Ventures. Wayne, Krantz and Jonathan Klein will executive produce the show with Carol Flint, who pennedepisodes of ER and Royal Pains, tapped to write the series' pilot.

"We are thrilled to open our first pod deal at Endemol Studios with Christina," said Philippe Maigret, CEO of Endemol Studios, in a statement. "Her taste in material, her relationships with top talent and her experience as a writer, director, producer and as a network and studio executive will be incredibly valuable as we expand our development slate and build on our ongoing success. We are off to a great start, partnering with Tony Krantz and John Klein to develop MDX with Carol Flint on board to write."

Before starting Assembly Entertainment, where she now serves as CEO, Wayne was president of Cineflix Studios scripted television where she executive produced the BBC America show Copper.

"Endemol has built an impressive scripted business in a short period of time, which is why I am honored to be joining Endemol Studios and their amazing team, led by Philippe, to help them continue to grow their business," said Wayne.

Endemol Studios began in August 2011 and has produced shows such as AMC's Hell on Wheels and Low Winter Sun as well as ABC's Red Window.