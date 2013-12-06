Doug Ellin Signs Three-Year Deal With CBS

CBS Television Studios has signed Entourage creator Doug Ellin to a three-year overall deal under his yet-to-be-named production company.

The multiyear pact will have Ellin develop projects for both cable and broadcast. Ellin's Entourage producing partner Jim Lefkowitz will help spearhead development.

“With his unique narrative and creative edge, Doug is one of the defining voices in entertainment for today's generation,” stated David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “He made his mark in pop culture with Entourage by creating engaging and charismatic characters while making the world of Hollywood relatable and endearing. Needless to say, after his long stint at HBO, we jumped at the opportunity to work with him. He is one of the most sought-after comedic talents in the market and an outstanding addition to our growing comedy roster.”