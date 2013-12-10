Fisher Named SVP Marketing, Brand Strategy, for Two NBCUniversal Divisions

Bear Fisher has been named senior VP of marketing and brand strategy for NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution and NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, said Frances Manfredi, president of NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution, U.S. & Canada, and Valerie Schaer, executive VP of creative affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, to whom Fisher will report.

“Bear is an extremely talented executive bringing her unique wealth of experience and innovative vision to our group,” said Manfredi in a statement. “Bear will be an integral part of the team as we work to strategically monetize NBCU’s vast portfolio to linear and digital platforms.”

“Bear’s experience in creating program identities, developing innovative campaigns and growing audiences is a tremendous asset to our group as we prepare to launch The Meredith Vieira Show next fall and in our efforts to build on NBCU’s success and evolution in the ever changing daytime syndication landscape,” said Schaer, also in a statement.

In her new role, Fisher will oversee the creative direction and brand strategy for both divisions. Fisher will be responsible for the development of creative marketing on-air, print and online promotional strategies for first-run syndicated series launch campaigns. In addition, Fisher will lead advertising campaigns, produce sales presentations and oversee brand development initiatives, working closing with both divisions’ programming development, distribution sales, research and advertiser sales teams. Fisher will be based in New York City.

Fisher has been with NBCUniversal for more than 12 years. For the past two years, she served as senior VP, brand strategy and creative director for The Style Network, which NBCUniversal ceased running earlier this year. At Style, Fisher oversaw and maintained the creative and strategic vision of all on-air, print and online design activities for the network including Style’s first competition series, Styled to Rock.

Prior to working at Style, Fisher was senior VP, creative director, for both E! and Style, overseeing all creative advertising and promotion for the networks, including on-air promotions and design, as well as print and online advertising. Fisher previously served as VP, on-air promotions, overseeing the creation of all promotional spots and interstitial programming for E! and Style.

Before joining E! and Style in 2001, Fisher served as director, on-air promotions, FX Networks, where she worked on show launches and network rebrands for FX and Fox Movie Channel.

Fisher graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Communications.