Teicher Joining Twentieth As Head of Ad Sales

Michael Teicher, former head of ad sales at Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, has been named executive VP, media sales at Twentieth Television.

Teicher will report to Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel and will oversee all sales initiatives including sales for 20th Century Fox Television and Debmar-Mercury programming.

He succeeds Joe Oulvey, who is now head of Fox Station Sales.

“Michael is a tremendous addition to the Twentieth Television team," Meidel said in a statement. “Having overseen media sales of some of syndication’s most popular and influential properties, he is poised to bring his strategic thinking and decades of expertise within the ad sales community. Michael will plan, position, and execute advertising strategy and brand integrations for Twentieth Television and Debmar-Mercury.”

At Warner Bros DTD, now known as Warner Bros Brand Networks, Teicher was in charage of media sales and branded integrations for series including TMZ, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Extra, The People’s Court, and off net shows including Big Bang Theory.

Before WB, he was with Replay TV, Turner Broadcasting and Major League Baseball.