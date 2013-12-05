Fox Sports Shuffles Executive Lineup

In a realignment of senior management, Fox Sports has put David Nathanson in charge of its new national cable networks Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

At the same time, Fox said that another senior manager, Bill Wanger, has been named executive VP, programming, research and content strategy.

Both executives report to Eric Shanks, president, chief operating officer and executive producer of Fox Sports.

"It’s been over three months since we launched Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, and over time we’ve identified areas that require focused attention from experienced executives,” said Shanks. “David and Bill are two of the most valued executives at Fox Sports, and we’re excited to expand and redefine their roles.”

Nathanson had been general manger of Fox Soccer and is responsible for Fox acquiring rights to future World Cup soccer tournaments. He will continue to manage Fox Soccer Plus.

Wanger, who had been executive VP for programming and research, adds responsibility for content strategy for all Fox Sports outlet.

Also getting new roles at Fox Sports are Scott Ackerson, who becomes executive VP, news and George Greenberg, who becomes executive VP, content integration and presentation. Both will report to Nathanson, and will focus on the new networks, as will Michael Bloom, senior VP for original programming.

The reorganization follows Fox Sports copresident and COO Randy Freer's ascension to president and COO Fox Networks Group, and the promotion of Jeff Krolik to president, Fox Sports regional networks and Fox Deportes.