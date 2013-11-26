MSNBC Cancels Alec Baldwin's Show

Two weeks after putting his show on suspension, MSNBC has canceled Alec Baldwin's late night show Up Late.

“We are jointly confirming that Up Late will not continue on MSNBC,” said a statement from MSNBC and Matthew Hiltzik, Baldwin's rep. Added MSNBC: “This is a mutual parting and we wish Alec all the best.”

Baldwin was caught on tape hurling an anti-gay slur towards a photographer, and his show was suspended by the network for two weeks.

The New York Postwas first to report the news.