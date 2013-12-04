Reports: Martin Bashir Resigns From MSNBC

MSNBC host Martin Bashir has resigned from the network, according to multiple published reports.

The decision was prompted by comments that Bashir made last month against Sarah Palin, in which he criticized her for statements comparing American debt to slavery.

Bashir later issued an on-air apology for his comments, before taking a leave for what he called vacation.

He becomes the second on-air personality to leave MSNBC amid controversy in as many weeks. Last week, Alec Baldwin and the network mutually decided to end his short-lived late-night talk show.

MSNBC did not immediately respond for comment.