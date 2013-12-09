John O'Hara Named Executive VP Warner Bros. Brand Networks

John O'Hara has been tapped as executive VP of Warner Bros. Brand Networks, the company announced on Monday.

The ad sales veteran will head all media sales, including national advertising time for first-run and off-network series, for the company's television distribution arm.

O'Hara, who joins Warner Bros. from Turner Broadcasting, and his team will oversee ad time and marketing for first-run shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, TMZ, Bethenny, Judge Mathis, The People's Court and Extra. Warner Bros. Brand Networks' roster of off-net series includes The Big Bang Theory, Friends, The Middle and Two and a Half Men.

“John is a smart and strategic executive whose knowledge and creativity in media sales, advertising and integrated marketing will truly elevate our Brand Networks group in our mission to deliver unique, out-of-the-box opportunities for our advertising clients,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution.

The sales exec spent 24 years at Turner, Warner's sister company, where he most recently served as VP and general manager of Young Adults Ad Sales.

O'Hara succeeds Michael Teicher in WBBN's top ad sales spot. Teicher left the company in July for Twentieth, where he now serves as executive VP of media sales.