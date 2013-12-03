Lifestyle Media Expands Edible Communities

Lifestyle Media Partners announced on Tuesday the formation of Edible Media, a multi-platform subsidiary that extends the Edible Communities brand.

In anticipation of the launch, Edible Media named members of its management team, including Varanya Vadakan as COO and CFO, Brian Quinn as CRO, and Susan Wyland as chief content officer of the company's EdibleFeast.com.

"For more than a decade, Edible Communities has been a leader in celebrating farmers, fishers, chefs, vintners and food artisans who live and work the land," said Tracey Ryder and Carole Topalian, cofounders of Edible Communities. "This expansion will give a louder voice to our vast network of regional food authorities and trendsetters, and introduce new opportunities for us to spread our mission to a broader demographic."

The expansion features the debut of EdibleFeast.com as well as 13 episodes of Victory Garden Presents: edibleFEAST.

Vadakan previously served as general manager of Welcome Wagon. Quinn comes to Edible from Scripps Networks Interactive's digital team. Wyland most recently worked as an editorial consultant.

Edible is a subsidiary of Lifestyle Media Partners, a strategy, management and production company led by Eric G. Thorkilsen. The media veteran's 30-year run at Time Warner included the creation of multimedia platforms for Martha Stewart Living and This Old House.