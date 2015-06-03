Fates Roundup, June 2, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced June 2 that he will step down as head of the organization. The news comes just days after Blatter was reelected as president. The soccer governing body is facing a corruption scandal that saw 14 officials arrested. A new election will be held for his successor.

Turner Broadcasting has upped Sandy Padula to senior VP of research for TBS and TNT. Padula, who joined Turner nearly 25 years ago, supervises research strategy and data analysis for both networks’ programming, digital and cross platform, marketing and ad sales group.

Beginning June 15, Paul Molinier will be CEO of Viaccess-Orca, the content production and delivery solutions provider and subsidiary of the Orange Group. Molinier, who joined Orange Business Services after stints at Texas Instruments, Siemens and Telindus, will succeed François Moreau de Saint Martin.

Chris Satchell is joining Comcast Cable as executive VP and chief producer officer, Comcast announced June 2. Satchell, previously Nike’s consumer technology officer, will lead Comcast’s product team in the Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Denver.

WKMG Orlando VP and general manager Skip Valet is departing from the Graham Media Group station. Valet was previously news director at the CBS affiliate from 2001-06 before leaving to become news director at Post-Newsweek's KPRC Houston.

Turner Broadcasting System senior VP, controller and chief accounting officer Cheryl Ingram was honored as the Media Financial Management Association’s 2015 Rainmaker Award. Ingram, a past chair of the board of directors for MFM, was presented the award by current board chair and Veradenis Consulting partner Dalton A. Lee.

Turner Asia Pacific announced June 2 changes to its management team. Robi Stanton has been elevated to general manager – Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Territories — and Vishal Dembla has been upped to VP – Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. In addition, Voo Chih Yeong has been appointed VP — Southeast Asia.

LZ Granderson, a senior writer at ESPN, will also serve as a contributor to ABC News. Granderson, previously a contributor at CNN, will continue his role at ESPN, where he has served as a tennis and NBA editor, host and coproduce rof digital shows and a member of the on-air tennis coverage team.

Entertainment advertising and marketing agency Buddha Jones has hired Mark Lafontant as a creative producer. Lafontant has served as VP, creative advertising, with The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., for the last 12 years.

This year’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award at next month’s ESPY awards will go to Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. Jenner, who made her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair June 1, will appear in public as Caitlyn for the first time at the ESPYs. Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still and his daughter Leah will be receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the show on July 15.

Veteran broadcaster Ed Bassler has been tapped as general manager of WWNY-WNYF in Watertown, N.Y. Bassler, who takes over June 29 for the retiring Cathy Pircsuk, has been VP of sales at WBBZ Buffalo. A native of Cazenovia, N.Y., Bassler also had stints at WUHF Rochester, WSTM Syracuse and WTNH New Haven.

Time Warner chief financial officer Artie Minson has left the company to become president and chief operating officer of WeWork. The departure of Minson, who joined TWC in 2013 from AOL, comes soon after the announcement of the cable giant’s pending $78.7 billion merger with Charter Communications.

Jay Rasulo, chief financial officer of the Walt Disney Co., will be departing the company, effective June 30. Rasulo, who supervised the recent acquisition of Maker Studios, lost out on being named heir apparent to CEO Bob Iger when Disney tapped Tom Staggs as chief operating officer back in February.

Vasona Networks announced May 29 new additions to its executive team. Ron Robinson will serve as senior VP of worldwide sales, Ron Howe will be senior VP of global operations and Uri Bechar is the new VP of engineering at the provider of platforms for mobile network capacity and resource management and intelligence.

KTXL Sacramento general manager Jerry Del Core has left the Tribune-owned Fox affiliate. Del Core, a Clear Channel radio veteran who joined KTXL in 2010 as VP and GM, sent an email to coworkers saying that his boss “wanted to make a change in the station’s leadership.” His final day was May 29.

Jenelle Evans, star of reality program Teen Mom 2, turned herself in to law enforcement May 28 amid allegations of domestic violence. She was released that afternoon. CBS reported that Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith filed a police report two days prior claiming that Evans assaulted him.

Artel Video Systems, the broadcast-quality video transports solutions provider, announced May 28 it had hired Mike Rizzo as president and CEO. Rizzo has more than 20 years of executive management experience, most recently as Schleuniger Inc.’s North American president and managing director.

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution has elevated Jae H. Chang to VP, sales. Chang, based in Seoul, has been with the company for seven years, previously serving as director of sales. He will continue to manage TV content licensing throughout Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The Information Technology Industry Council has added Jennifer McCloskey as director of government affairs. McCloskey, who was previously senior aide to Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.), will work on tax policy and senate outreach.

Michael King, who teamed with his late brother Roger to launch big syndication hits Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Phil, died of pneumonia on May 27. He was 67. The brothers inherited King World Products from their father Charles.

Sandra Zoldowski has been appointed VP and general manager of KGJT and KREX Grand Junction-Montrose-Glenwood Springs, Colo., as well as satellite stations KREG and KREY, effective June 1. Zoldowski, previously GM at KSVI- KHMT in Billings, Mont., takes over for Randy Stone, who left for the VP/GM post at Nexstar’s stations in Louisiana-Arkansas market.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit has officially named Anand Kini as chief financial officer. Kini, the executive VP of strategy and business insights at NBCU, had been interim CFO since the departure of Vasant Prabhu. Kini served as senior VP, financial planning and analysis for Comcast Cable Communications before joining NBCU in 2011.

Turner Broadcasting has upped Scott Miller to senior VP and associate general counsel of legal and business affairs for Turner Content Distribution, Turner’s domestic distribution, sales and marketing unit. Miller, who has been with Turner for 13 years, will oversee the legal and business affairs team.

Kurt Patat has joined CMT as senior VP of communications, effective immediately. Patat, previously the VP of communications at MTV, will supervise all media relations at CMT in addition to internal communications and publicity teams in Santa Monica and Nashville. CMT president Brian Philips made the announcement May 27.

Following the departure of Bill Simmons, ESPN announced that Chris Connelly will serve as interim editor-in-chief of sports and pop culture website Grantland. Connelly has been with ESPN since 2001 and will continue reporting for Outside the Lines, E:60 and other ESPN and ABC News programs. He previously was a music critic at Rolling Stone and worked at MTV for 13 years.

Willinger Talent Agency announced a number of client moves on May 27. Sharon Reed will be the main anchor at WGCL in Atlanta, while Frank Wiley will be the 5 p.m. anchor at WEWS in Cleveland. Matt Johnson and Cleo Greene will be reporter at WSB Atlanta and KSTP St. Paul, respectively. WTVJ Miami has added Stephanie Bertini as a reporter, and Dave Brown has joined WNET New York City as executive producer of “MetroFocus.”

Jeff Bronikowski will be president of subscription video-on-demand service Tribeca Shortlist, Lionsgate and Tribeca Enterprises announced May 27. Bronikowski had been chief operating officer of subscription-based streaming service Daily Burn and, before that, was senior VP of business development for Universal Music Group.