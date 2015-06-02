WKMG Orlando GM Valet Departing

Skip Valet, VP and general manager of WKMG Orlando, is leaving the Graham Media Group station. A longtime company veteran dating back well into its Post-Newsweek days, Valet had been news director at WKGM from 2001 to 2006, before leaving to be news director at Post-Newsweek's KPRC Houston. He succeeded the retiring Henry Maldonado as GM in 2009.

In a memo to staff quoted in the Orlando Sentinel, Valet wrote, "WKMG is becoming more competitive, but not fast enough. So, with regret, it's time for me to step aside and let someone else lead the team."

Valet said that Emily Barr, president and CEO of the group, "has assured me the process of identifying and hiring a new General Manager will begin immediately."

WKMG is a CBS affiliate.