‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Arrested for Domestic Violence
Jenelle Evans, star of reality program Teen Mom 2, turned herself in to law enforcement Thursday amid allegations of domestic violence, according to CBS News.
CBS reported that Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith filed a police report Tuesday that claimed Evans assaulted him.
According to TMZ, Evans, 23, was released Thursday afternoon.
This was not Evans' first brush with the law; she was arrested in February for driving without a license.
The sixth season of Teen Mom 2, a spinoff of 16 & Pregnant, is scheduled to premiere on MTV on July 9.
Evans’ arrest is the latest in a series of legal issues and scandals surrounding reality stars, including 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh Duggar’s admission of child molestation and a report that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June was in a relationship with a convicted child molester.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.