TLC Cancels ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Amid Scandal

In the wake of the report that one of its stars was in a relationship with a convicted child molester, TLC has canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

“TLC has cancelled the series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately,” said TLC in a statement. “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children's ongoing comfort and well-being.”

TMZ reported Thursday that “Mama June” Shannon had started dating Mark McDaniel, who was convicted of molesting an 8 year old; Shannon denied the two were together. TMZ first reported the cancellation.

Honey Boo Boo, which was spun off from Toddlers & Tiaras, ran for four seasons on TLC. A fifth season had been already filmed but will not air.