TLC Pulls '19 Kids and Counting' From Schedule Amid Scandal

In the wake of another child molestation scandal for one of its stars, TLC has pulled 19 Kids and Counting from the schedule, reports TMZ.

TLC had no comment, but the show does not currently appear on the network’s schedule.

The move comes following star Josh Duggar's admission that he molested several underage girls 12 years ago, including his sisters. News of Duggar's past indiscretions were first brought to light Thursday by In Touch magazine. TLC Thursday night ran a marathon of the show.

The 27-year-old, who is married with three children, issued a statement apologizing for his indiscretions on the family’s Facebook page. "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation."

The show has been on the air since 2008 and is in its 15th season. Last fall, TLC faced a similar situation with Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June, who was reportedly in a relationship with a convicted child molestor, which caused the network to cancel the reality series.