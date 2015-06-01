Minson Leaves Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable chief financial officer Artie Minson is officially the first casualty of the cable giant’s pending $78.7 billion merger with Charter Communications, announcing Monday that he will leave the company, effective Monday, to become president and chief operating officer of WeWork.

Minson, who joined TWC in 2013 from AOL, will become an advisor to the company until the Charter transaction closes, expected by the end of the year. TWC said long-time executives William Osbourn and Matthew Siegel will serve as acting co-CFOs for the company in Minson’s place.

Time Warner Cable agreed to be acquired by Charter last week in a deal valued at $78.7 billion. The transaction, which when coupled with Charter’s simultaneous $10.4 billion purchase of Bright House Networks, will create the second largest cable operator in the country with about 17.3 million basic video customers.

