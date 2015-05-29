Del Core Departs KTXL GM Post

Jerry Del Core is departing the general manager position at KTXL Sacramento. Tribune owns that Fox affiliate. According to the Sacramento Bee, Del Core sent an email to coworkers saying, “A week ago my boss said she wanted to make a change in the station’s leadership.” His final day at the station is May 29.

Tribune confirmed his departure but would not comment.

A Clear Channel radio vet, Del Core joined KTXL as VP and general manager in 2010. The station’s news ratings have lagged of late, reports the Sacramento Bee.