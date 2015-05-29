Sepp Blatter Re-Elected as FIFA President

Amid the massive bribery and corruption scandal that has engulfed FIFA, Sepp Blatter has been formally re-elected to another term as president of soccer’s world governing body.

Blatter’s re-election came after his challenger Prince Ali bin al-Hussein withdrew following the initial round of voting that had Blatter well ahead.

Blatter’s re-election comes a few days after 14 different FIFA officials were arrested in Zurich on 47 different counts of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, among other offenses. Blatter was not among those who were arrested.

In a separate investigation, the Swiss authorities are looking at the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar, respectively. UEFA, the organization that governs soccer in Europe, may boycott the 2018 Cup in Russia.

The Women’s World Cup is set to begin next weekend from Canada.