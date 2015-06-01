Bassler Named GM at WWNY-WNYF in Upstate N.Y.

Ed Bassler, a New York native and veteran broadcaster, has been named general manager of WWNY-WNYF in Watertown, New York. He starts June 29 and succeeds Cathy Pircsuk, who retires mid-year. The announcement was made by Lucy Brown, president of parent United Communications Corporation, which owns the CBS and Fox combination.

Bassler has been VP of sales at WBBZ Buffalo. He is a native of Cazenovia, New York.

"Ed has made a career of rolling up his sleeves and bringing out the best in local station talent," said Brown. "We believe he will carry on important projects in progress at WWNY and WNYF with a sense of community commitment for which the stations have been known."

Bassler has also spent time at WUHF Rochester, WSTM Syracuse and WTNH New Haven, among other stations. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a great station with a rich history that is staffed with talented employees dedicated to the product and to the community they serve,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of the North Country."