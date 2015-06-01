Caitlyn Jenner to Receive ESPY Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, will be this year’s recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at next month’s ESPY awards.

The news comes the same day that Jenner made her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair. The ESPYs will mark the first time Jenner will appear in public as Caitlyn.

ESPN also announced on Monday that Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still and his daughter Leah would be honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the show. Leah was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma last year; the Bengals retained Devon last season so he could be able to afford his daughter’s treatment.

The ESPYs are set for July 15 and will air on ABC for the first time; Joel McHale will be the host.