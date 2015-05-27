Tribeca Shortlist Names Jeff Bronikowski President

Lionsgate and Tribeca Enterprises announced Wednesday they have tapped Jeff Bronikowski as president of subscription video-on-demand service Tribeca Shortlist.

The SVOD service will enter beta testing next month and launch in the fall.

Bronikowski most recently served as chief operating officer of subscription-based streaming service Daily Burn. Prior to that, Bronikowski served as senior VP of business development for Universal Music Group, with stops at Yahoo!, AOL and The Echo Nest in various roles.

“We have a great partner and a world-class brand and, with Jeff’s appointment, we’re assembling a management team with the expertise to capitalize on Tribeca Shortlist’s unique strengths,” said Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “Jeff shares our vision of a platform distinguished by its portfolio of content, level of curation and understanding of what film lovers want to see. “

The service will offer a selection of films from Lionsgate and Tribeca, as well as original content and other movie studios.