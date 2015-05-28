NBCU Promotes Kini to Chief Financial Officer

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit named Anand Kini as chief financial officer.

Kini had been executive VP of strategy and business insights at NBCU and had been serving as interim CFO since Vasant Prabhu left the company to join Visa. Kini reports to NBCU CEO Steve Burke and remains a member of the executive committee.

At NBC, Kini has helped lead the data-driven consumer and business insights division and the information technology group.

Before joining NBCU in 2011, Kini was senior VP, financial planning and analysis for Comcast Cable Communications. Previously, he worked for Activision Blizzard and Walt Disney Co.