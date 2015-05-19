Randy Stone Named KARD General Manager

Randy Stone has been promoted to VP and general manager of Nexstar station KARD in Monroe, LA-El Dorado, Ark. He’ll also take on oversight of Mission Broadcasting’s KTVE, which has a joint operating agreement with Nexstar. Stone starts immediately and reports to Julie Pruett, senior VP of Nexstar.

Since 2009, he has been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s television operations in Grand Junction/Montrose/Glenwood Springs, Colo., including KGJT and KREX as well as satellite stations. Stone was also responsible for managing KFQX.

Before joining Nexstar, Mr. Stone was general sales manager of KAUZ Wichita Falls. Prior to that, he was director of sales at WRSP- WCCU- WBUI in the Springfield-Decatur-Champaign market.

“Throughout his Nexstar career, Randy has successfully exceeded economic goals while improving customer retention and viewer interaction with the company’s broadcast and digital platforms,” said Pruett. “A well-respected leader, he has built high-achieving, deeply engaged sales teams that have established enduring partnerships with local advertisers, businesses and community organizations by providing excellent client service.”

"I will further leverage the management experience and deep community relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen our Monroe and El Dorado television and digital operations,” commented Stone, “as leading providers of the most compelling entertainment programming and local news content in the market.”