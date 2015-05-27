Chris Connelly Named Interim Editor-in-Chief of Grantland

ESPN has named longtime reporter Chris Connelly as the interim editor-in-chief of its sports and pop culture website Grantland.

The move comes a few weeks after ESPN cut ties with longtime columnist and Grantland’s founder Bill Simmons. Connelly, who has been with ESPN since 2001, has extensive experience covering pop culture. Prior to joining ESPN, Connelly was with MTV for 13 years and was a music critic for Rolling Stone. From 2000-2007, he was part of ABC’s Academy Awards coverage.

“We are thrilled to have a journalist of Chris’ caliber join us on an interim basis as we go forward and build on the smart, fun, adventurous, creative, unexpected and vital spirit of Grantland,” said Marie Donoghue, ESPN’s executive VP, global strategy and original content. “Chris has been an award-winning journalist and storyteller in sports, music and pop culture for over three decades, and as a longtime contributor at Grantland, he appreciates the incredible team we have assembled.”

Connelly will continue to contribute stories and reporting to Outside the Lines,E:60 and other ESPN programs including SportsCenter and the annual My Wish series. For ABC News, Connelly will continue as a contributor for 20/20 other ABC News programs.

Grantland recorded its most trafficked month ever in April.