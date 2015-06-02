ABC News Taps LZ Granderson as Contributor

ABC News has added LZ Granderson as a contributor, ABC News president James Goldston announced Tuesday.

“LZ has a unique voice with deep knowledge across a broad spectrum of subjects. From his insightful coverage of Ferguson and the re-election of President Obama to his popular TED Talk, ‘Myth of the Gay Agenda,’ LZ’s opinion on social issues is sharp, sophisticated and thought provoking,” said Goldston.

Granderson will continue in his role as senior writer at ESPN, where he has worked in various roles as a tennis and NBA editor, host and coproducer of digital shows, and a member of the on-air tennis coverage team.

Granderson previously served as a contributor at CNN.

Granderson was honored for his work on SportsCenter, winning a College Sports Media Award for a feature on University of Texas basketball star Imani McGee-Stafford.

Granderson was named Journalist of the Year in 2011 by the National Lesbian Gay Journalists Association.