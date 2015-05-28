ITI Names Government Affairs Director

Jennifer McCloskey, former senior aide to Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.), has joined the Information Technology Industry Council as director of government affairs.

ITI members include computer and tech companies including Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Twitter, Google, Sony and Samsung.

McCloskey will focus on tax policy and, not surprisingly, senate outreach.

"Jennifer is a well-respected Senate staffer who also brings a strong tax policy acumen to ITI's work on behalf of the technology sector," said ITI senior VP for government affairs Andy Halataei in a statement. "Her background will be an asset as we engage with lawmakers on how the current tax code needs to be reformed to help accelerate innovation and economic growth."