Zoldowski Named VP/GM at Nexstar’s Grand Junction Stations

Sandra Zoldowski has been named VP and general manager of KGJT and KREX Grand Junction-Montrose-Glenwood Springs, along with satellite stations KREG and KREY. She starts June 1 and will report to Brian Jones, executive VP and co-chief operating officer of Nexstar Broadcasting. Zoldowski replaces Randy Stone, who was recently named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s stations in Monroe, Louisiana-El Dorado, Arkansas.

Grand Junction is DMA No. 185. The stations are CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliates.

Zoldowski has been general manager at KSVI- KHMT in Billings, Mont. She joined Nexstar in 2005.

“As a Colorado native and ten-year Nexstar Broadcasting veteran, Sandra brings an intimate understanding of the local Grand Junction community and the Nexstar organization to her new role,” said Jones. “She has experienced tremendous success advancing our Billings operations into a position of market leadership and established a long-term record of achieving excellent financial results by implementing sales, marketing and new media initiatives that resulted in significantly better service to local viewers, businesses and community organizations.”

Before joining Nexstar, Zoldowski had been national marketing director at Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

“In my new role, I will utilize the management and marketing experience garnered over my career to further grow the operations,” she said. “I am excited to take on this new opportunity at Nexstar and work with the exceptional team of broadcasters at our Grand Junction station and digital operations as we continue build upon the foundation of our client service excellence across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform.”