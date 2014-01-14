Fates Roundup, Jan. 14, 2014

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Disney Channels U.S. upped Dana Green (pictured left) to VP of communications on Jan. 14. Green, who previously served as the executive director of media relations at Disney Channels, will oversee all media relations for Disney Junior and Disney Television Animation Studios. In her new role, she will continue to report to Patti McTeague, senior VP of kids communications for Disney ABC Television Group. Green joined the Mouse House in 2006.

Zanne Devine has been named executive VP of production and development at Miramax, the company announced on Jan. 14. Devine will oversee content acquisition, production and development for film and television, reporting to Miramax Chairman Thomas J. Barrack, Jr. Devine has served as a producer and advisor for Miramax for the last three years. Miramax is currently working on an number of projects, including Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn TV series and Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York TV series.

Irv Schulman has been tapped to head syndication ad sales at Disney/ABC, succeeding the retiring Howard Levy. Schulman, who has been with Disney/ABC for 24 years, most recently served as senior VP of national ad sales for syndication. He will report to ABC Sales President Geri Wang.

ESPN announced on Jan. 14 the consolidation of its programming and production departments. Under the reorganization, John Wildhack will serve as executive VP of programming and production and Norby Williamson will assume the role of executive VP of production, program scheduling and development. The sports net also announced that news director Vince Doria will retire early next year.

Arco Groenenberg has joined Digital Nirvana as director of sales and marketing for broadcast products, it was announced on Jan. 14. Groenenberg most recently served as executive VP and general manager at Advanced Broadcast Solutions.

Sang H. Cho has been named president and CEO of Mnet America. Cho, who previously served as the company’s chief operating officer, will oversee all aspects of the youth entertainment brand. He succeeds acting president and CEO Ted Kim, who will stay on in an advisory role.

Bill Schankel has been upped to VP of marketing at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, it was announced on Jan. 14. In his new role, he will oversee the organization’s marketing, communications and business development activities. Schankel served as the senior director of marketing at SCTE since 2011.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles announced a call for applications on Jan. 14 for the organization’s 2014 scholarship program. Applications are open to British graduate students studying film or TV at an accredited U.S. school. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31.

James Doty has been appointed general manager of WJAC in Johnstown-Altoona (Pa.). Doty joins WJAC from KPTM-KXVO Omaha, where he served as general sales manager. He succeeds Kevin Hayes at the station.

Kathy Clements has been tapped as chief operating officer at Tribune’s broadcasting unit. Clements previously worked as senior VP of media operations at Belo. Tribune also named Lynda King as COO of the company’s broadcast division. King joins the company from Local TV, where she served as VP of operations. Gannett recently acquired Belo, while Tribune purchased Local TV.

Amy Bender and Erin McGrath have been appointed on Jan. 14 legal advisors to FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly. Both Bender and McGrath have been working for the new commissioner in an interim capacity. Bender will serve as the legal advisor for wireline issues while McGrath will cover wireless, public safety and international issues.

Jens Welin and Lisa Hurwitz were appointed on Jan. 13 to Starcom USA's senior management board. Welin, who most recently served as global growth director for Starcom MediaVest Group EMEA, was named executive VP/managing director, leading the agency's Best Buy and Beam Inc. accounts. Hurwitz, who joins from Arc Worldwide, was tapped as executive VP/managing director for P&G North America Communications Planning. The company also named Matt Kain executive VP, global network client operations. Kain, who most recently served as CEO-Asia Pacific for The Search Agency in Sydney, Australia, will spearhead Starcom's digital, data analytics and content solutions of the company's clients.

Alvin Taveras has been named business development manager, sports and entertainment at Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC, IMT announced on Jan. 13. Taveras will be in charge of maintaining the company’s existing relationships and generating new relationships with professional sports teams, stadiums, system integrators, video and cinematic production companies, colleges, and churches.

Chip Colley has been elevated to director of CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley. Colley most recently served as director of CBS News: This Morning. In his new role, he will also be tasked with directing special events and contributing to breaking news coverage.

Ashley Bowling Kraska has been promoted to VP of NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution, U.S. and Canada, NBCU announced on Jan. 13. Kraska previously served as the director of the unit, where she oversaw the distribution of content to niche markets.

Courtney Reinhard has been tapped as senior legal advisor and chief of staff for FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, it was announced on Jan. 13. Reinhard previously served as the wireless legal advisor for former commissioner Ajit Pai.

Former FCC acting chairman Michael Copps will attend the communications laws reform hearing on Jan. 15, the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee confirmed on Jan. 13. He joins previously announced participants Michael Powell, Reed Hundt and Richard Wiley.

Lou Fazio has been upped senior VP of scheduling, acquisitions and planning for Hub Network, it was announced on Jan. 13. Fazio previously served as the head of program scheduling, acquisitions and planning at Hub. He reports to Margaret Loesch, Hub’s president and CEO.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will join Bruno Mars during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show, it was announced on Jan. 11. Beyonce performed during last year’s hafltime show, garnering nearly 108 million viewers during her performance. Her 2013 effort was the second-most watched behind Madonna’s 2011 performance in Super Bowl XLVI. Artists frequently have guests during their shows. But this year’s announcement marks the first time in years that the hafltime show will feature multiple acts.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has appointed Timothy Brennan and Clete Johnson to his senior staff. Brennan, a public policy professor at the University of Maryland at Baltimore, will fill the chief economist chair. Johnson, who has worked with the Senate Intelligence Committee, will serve as the chief counsel for cybersecurity at the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

Shawn Oswald has been named on Jan. 10 president and general manager of Hearst TV’s KHBS-KHOG in Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Ark. Oswald, who previously served as general sales manager at Sunflower Broadcasting, succeeds Brian Sather at KHBS-KHOG. Sather was recently appointed president and general manager of Hearst’s KCCI Des Moines. Oswald worked for Hearst TV’s WISN Milwaukee as national sales manager from 1997 to 2000.

CNN’s Van Scott has left the news net for ABC News, it was announced on Jan. 10. At ABC, he will serve as the communications director for Diane Sawyer, World News and ABC News’ political and breaking news coverage.

Angela Betasso has been tapped as VP of sales at Gannett, the company announced on Jan. 9. Betasso previously served as VP of sales at Belo, which was recently acquired by Gannett. She had been named VP of sales at Hearst TV in August with an early 2014 start date. But the appointment fell through.

Fox Sports announced on Jan. 9 that Mark Loomis has been appointed coordinating producer for golf events and studio programming for the sports net. Loomis, who previously served as senior VP of production for MLB Network, will report to John Entz, executive VP of production and executive producer for Fox Sports. The sports network reached a 12-year agreement with the USGA in August for coverage of multiple golf championships.

Audrey Chon has been named VP of scripted television at Shine America, it was announced on Jan. 9. Chon will oversee all areas of scripted programming at Shine. She joins the company from Good Universe, where she helmed production and development.

Alan Lui has been appointed senior VP of human resources at Time Warner Cable, the company announced on Jan. 9. Lui joined TWC in 2011 and most recently served as senior VP of human resources centers of expertise. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the entire department, supporting the company’s 50,000 employees.

Former FCC chairs Dick Wiley, Michael Powell and Reed Hundt have been confirmed for the Jan. 15 House Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on the Communications Act update. The committee is also reportedly interested in speaking with Julius Genachowski.

Josie Thomas has been upped to executive VP and chief diversity officer at CBS Corporation, announced Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. president and CEO, on Jan. 9. Thomas, who most recently worked as senior VP and chief diversity officer, will helm the company’s diversity strategies, overseeing diversity across all of CBS’ interests. She reports to Moonves.

NBC Sports Group has tapped Steve Letarte as an analyst for the network’s NASCAR coverage. Letarte, who currently serves as crew chief of Hendrick Motorsports and has worked with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., will start in 2015. He joins analyst Jeff Burton and race announcer Rick Allen on the net’s NASCAR team.

Joe LaBracio has been appointed executive VP of alternative programming at Condé Nast Entertainment, it was announced on Jan. 9. LaBracio joins Condé Nast Entertainment from United Talent Agency, where served as cohead of alternative television. In his new role, he will be charged with developing and producing unscripted programming for the Condé Nast brands.

Stacy McCloud has been named cohost of Great American Country’s Headline Country, it was announced on Jan. 9. McCloud, who previously worked as an entertainment reporter at WZTV Fox 17 in Nashville, joins Storme Warren as emcee of GAC’s weekly news magazine.

Tribune has appointed Kristin Long to the newly created post of VP, strategic sales for political and issues advocacy. Long most recently served as general sales manager for Tribune’s WPHL-TV Philadelphia. She will report to Larry Wert, president of broadcast media at Tribune. Dave Yost was also promoted to general sales manager at WPHL. Yost previously served as the station’s local and national sales manager.

Dunia Shive has stepped down from the NAB board. The former Belo Corp. CEO is helping with Belo’s transition to Gannett. Gannett’s broadcasting president Dave Lougee also serves on the organization’s board, and NAB by-laws prohibit two people from the same company from being on the board at the same time. Shive has not been named to Gannett’s new executive team.

Sarah Poage has been tapped as senior VP at 44 Blue Productions, the company announced on Jan. 8. She most recently served as VP of production at the company.

Fishbowl Worldwide Media has hired two executives, the company announced on Jan. 8. Emily Mayer, who most recently served as VP of development at NBCUniversal’s Wilshire Studio, has been tapped as senior VP of development at Fishbowl. Winston Cutshall has also joined the company as director of development. Cutshall comes to Fishbowl from Idiomatic Entertainment, where he was cofounder and partner.

Jerry Gepner joins Tekserve as CEO, the company announced on Jan. 8. Gepner most recently headed the services division at Vitec Group. He has also held executive positions at National Mobile Television, Fox Sports and Sportvision. At Tekserve, Gepner will oversee all business operations and growth strategies.

Mark Lieberman has been named president and CEO of Viamedia, the firm announced on Jan. 8. Lieberman was also named to the company’s board of directors. At Viamedia, he will oversee the operations across 31 states. He succeeds company cofounder Jeff Carter in the post. Viamedia specializes in local, cross-platform TV ad services for MSOs.

Frank Tanki has been tapped as the executive VP of brand marketing and creative at Spike TV, the network announced on Jan. 8. Tanki, who previously served as senior VP of strategic property planning and marketing at Nickelodeon, will oversee all marketing and creative development for Spike.

3 Kings Entertainment announced a number of client moves on Jan. 8. The appointments include: Elle Duncan, who has joined NESN in Boston as a sports anchor, host and reporter; Kris Anderson, who will serve as the weekend morning anchor/reporter at WHDH in Boston; Scott Smith, who has been upped at Fox O&O WTTG in Washington, DC to 6 p.m. news anchor; Walter Makaula, who has been named coanchor of CBS O&O WFOR Miami’s weekday morning newscast; Jacqueline Crea, who has become a reporter at KHOU Houston; and Zac Choate, who has returned to his hometown of St. Louis to work as sports anchor/reporter at KTVI Fox2 News.

Lesley Goldman has joined truTV as VP of development and original programming, the network announced on Jan. 8. Goldman, who most recently worked as VP of alternative programming at CNBC, will oversee all aspects of programming and development at truTV. She will report to Marissa Ronca, senior VP of development and original programming at truTV.