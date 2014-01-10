Oswald Named KHBS-KHOG Ft. Smith GM

Shawn Oswald, former Sunflower Broadcasting general sales manager, has been named president and general manager of Hearst TV’s KHBS-KHOG in Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Ark. Oswald was national sales manager at Hearst TV’s WISN Milwaukee from 1997 to 2000. He succeeds Brian Sather, who recently was named president and general manager of Hearst’s KCCI Des Moines.

Oswald earned a broadcasting degree from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark.

“Shawn has distinguished himself as a multi-faceted broadcast executive throughout his career,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst TV president. “He is the right person to lead the KHBS/KHOG team and he brings great energy and enthusiasm for the opportunity to return to the community where he and his family have so many personal ties.”

Prior to Sunflower, Oswald was general sales manager for Cox Media in Wichita and VP and general manager at KSNW Wichita.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at KHBS/KHOG," Oswald said. "This is a vibrant market and my family and I are excited to call it home."