Viamedia Taps Lieberman As President & CEO

Viamedia, a firm that specializes in local, cross-platform TV ad services for MSOs, has appointed Mark Lieberman as president and CEO and to its board of directors.

He succeeds company co-founder Jeff Carter, who will remain in an advisory role and will serve as vice chairman of the Viamedia board.

Lieberman, to be based in New York, will head up Viamedia’s operations in 31 states. Viamedia said it has 48 MVPD partners and about 10,000 advertisers. It recently expanded operations into 57 designated market areas.

Of recent note, Lieberman co-founded and served as chairman and CEO of TRA, the TV big data analytics firm that’s now part of TiVo. He has also served as chairman and CEO of Interactive Video Technologies, an online video publishing company, president of About.com Ventures, and was EVP of Reed Elsevier Business Information, which previously owned several industry pubs, including Multichannel News, Broadcasting & Cable and Variety.

