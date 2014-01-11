Red Hot Chili Peppers Added to Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL is "Super-sizing" its Super Bowl halftime show.

Three weeks before the first cold-weather Super Bowl -- and the first to be held in the nation's top media market -- it was announced Saturday that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be joining Bruno Mars for the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show.

The announcement was made during Fox's coverage of the New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks divisional round playoff game.

Super Bowl halftime shows often feature more than the announced performer (Beyonce was joined last year by her former Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams), but this is the first time in a couple years the show will be announced as featuring multiple acts.

Last year's halftime show had Beyonce as its featured performer, with roughly 108 million viewers tuning in, the second-most watched ever, behind Madonna in Super Bowl XLVI in 2011.

Other previous performers in recent years include: The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

Fox will air Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show is produced by NFL Network with Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton as director.