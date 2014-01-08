Exclusive: Former Belo CEO Shive Resigns From NAB Board

Dunia Shive, former president and CEO of Belo Corp., has submitted a letter of resignation from the NAB board following Gannett’s acquisition of Belo. Shive is assisting with the transition at Gannett but was not named to its new executive team. Dave Lougee, Gannett’s broadcasting president, serves on the trade association’s board, and by-laws bar two people from the same company from serving at the same time.

Shive joined the NAB board in 2009. She served both on the TV Board and the NAB's executive committee.

A replacement is expected to be named soon, said an NAB spokesperson.

“We will miss having Dunia on the board. She has been a terrific advocate for free and local broadcasters, and is one of the great people in broadcasting,” said the NAB in a statement.

Gannett acquired Belo for $2.2 billion, closing the deal Dec. 23.

In late December, Ralph Oakley, president of Quincy Newspapers, replaced retiring LIN executive VP Scott Blumenthal on the NAB TV board.