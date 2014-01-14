BAFTA Los Angeles Announces Call for 2014 Scholarship Submissions

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles announced Jan. 14 it is accepting applications for its 2014 scholarship program.

The program is available to British graduate students studying film or TV at an accredited school in the U.S. The submission deadline is Jan. 31.



The first-prize recipient of the BAFTA Los Angeles Scholarship will receive $15,000, second-prize will receive $5,000, and two honorable mentions will receive $1,500. In its second year, the winner of the Nigel Lythgoe Television Scholarship will be awarded $5,000.



More information and applications can be found at the BAFTA Los Angeles Web site.