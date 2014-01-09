Audrey Chon Tapped As VP Scripted At Shine

Shine America named Audrey Chon, VP of scripted television, announced Carolyn Bernstein, executive VP of scripted television at Shine, on Thursday.

In her new role, Chon, who oversaw production and development at Good Universe, will be involved with all areas of scripted programming at Shine.

"Audrey's impressive and varied experience in features, coupled with her excellent relationships in the creative community, make her a dream addition to our team as we continue to build out our scripted slate here at Shine America," said Bernstein.



Chon added, "I am thrilled to be joining Shine America at such an exciting time for the company. I have tremendous respect for Carolyn and Rich (Ross) and look forward to joining the team."

Shine America produces FX's TheBridge and Fox's upcoming Gracepoint.