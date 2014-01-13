Clements Named COO at Tribune Stations

Kathy Clements, former senior VP of media operations at Belo, has been named chief operating officer at Tribune’s broadcasting division. Lynda King, former senior VP of operations for Local TV, was also appointed to COO at Tribune’s broadcast division, on Jan. 6.

Belo was acquired by Gannett. Local TV was acquired by Tribune.

Prior to her corporate post at Belo, Clements was president/general manager at its flagship WFAA Dallas. “Kathy’s talent, leadership, and broad experience in broadcasting and digital media, is a great fit for our station group,” said Larry Wert, president of broadcast media at Tribune. “She and Lynda complement each other perfectly and make a great team—I am looking forward to working with them both to find innovative ways of expanding our audience reach on and off the air.”

Clements joined WFAA in 1984 as a sales account executive. She was named senior VP of media operations in 2008 and among other duties, assumed responsibility for negotiating all group syndicated programming agreements and oversaw news content, digital and social initiatives.

“Tribune has some of the strongest stations in the best markets in the country,” said Clements. “This is a powerful platform for reaching people over the air and digitally, and we have a solid foundation from which to build share and ratings—there is a lot of opportunity for us ahead.”