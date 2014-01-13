Doty Named WJAC Johnstown GM

James Doty has been named general manager of WJAC in Johnstown-Altoona (Pa.). Since May 2012, he has been general sales manager at KPTM-KXVO Omaha.

“Jim brings a long career in sales management, leading local and national sales teams,” said Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair. “We believe his experience will be a valuable contribution to this market."

From March 2010 to May 2012, he was director of sales at Nexstar’s WCIA in Champaign, Ill. For over eight years prior to that, he was director of sales for WPTY-WLMT Memphis and WJKT Jackson, Tenn.

Sinclair acquired WJAC from Cox Media Group in February 2013, one of four stations sold in a $99 million deal. Kevin Hayes had been the general manager.

"I am very excited to lead the team at WJAC," said Doty. "The station is a leader in central Pennsylvania, and I look forward to expanding the relationship with our viewers and local businesses."