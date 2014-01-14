Disney Names Schulman Head Of Syndication Ad Sales

Irv Schulman was named head of syndication ad sales at Disney/ABC, succeeding Howard Levy, who will retire at the end of January.

Schulman has been senior VP of national ad sales for syndication since 2005. He joined Disney’s Buena Vista Television in 1996 after a stint as a network buyer with Grey Advertising.

Levy has been with Disney/ABC for 24 years and has been executive VP for sales since 1999. He helped sell programs including Star Search, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and Katie.

“Howard’s talent and hard work have built syndication sales into a great business for our company. He has been an important contributor and a great friend, we wish him the best in his retirement,” Geri Wang, president of ABC Sales, said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we have high expectations for the future; Irv’s experience and client relationships should serve us very well.”

Schulman will report to Wang.

Disney/ABC Syndication Sales was previously called Buena Vista Television, and then Disney-ABC Domestic Television. The group currently represents Live with Kelly and Michael, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, On the Red Carpet and Katie, and beginning in the fall of 2014 will rep Scandal.