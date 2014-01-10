CNN's Scott Moves To ABC News
CNN PR exec Van Scott (CNN's Early Start and New Day) is exiting the cable news net Friday to join the broadcast side.
In a note Friday, Scott said he would be moving to ABC news as of Jan. 13, where he will be communications director for Diane Sawyer, World News and ABC News' political and election coverage, as well as breaking news.
He had been with CNN for the past four years.
