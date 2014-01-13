FCC’s O'Rielly Names Courtney Reinhard Chief of Staff

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has named his first official staff appointment.

Courtney Reinhard will be senior legal advisor and chief of staff. She will also include media advisor in her duties.

Reinhard comes from the office of fellow Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai, where she had been legal advisor for wireless.

“I am so pleased that Ms. Reinhard has agreed to join my staff. For almost 15 years, Ms. Reinhard has been a friend, colleague, and informal advisor to me," said O'Rielly.

Before joining the FCC, Reinhard was counsel and analyst for House Budget Committee chair Paul Ryan and before that was a telecom counsel to the Energy & Commerce Committee. She has also been a policy advisor to a number of Republican Senators.