Fox Sports Names Golf Exec

Mark Loomis, senior VP of production for MLB Network, has joined Fox Sports.

Loomis will be coordinating producer for golf events and studio programming for the sports netweork.

Loomis reports to John Entz, executive VP of production and executive producer for Fox Sports.

In August, Fox Sports struck a deal with the USGA on a variety of golf open championships, which the USGA oversees, in a 12-year agreement that runs through 2026.

“Mark is one of the most successful and respected producers in sports television today and we are thrilled to welcome him to the FOX Sports family,” said Entz in a statement. “His leadership, passion, extensive experience and innovative approach to event and studio coverage make him the perfect choice as we become the home of the preeminent golf championship in the world.”