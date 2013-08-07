Fox Sports Reaches Rights Deal for Golf's U.S. Open

Fox Sports has reached a 12-year deal with the USGA for the television rights to the U.S. Open beginning in 2015.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Fox Sports 1 and the Fox broadcast network will serve as the primary broadcast partner for the annual major championship. The deal also includes the Women's and Senior Open.

Under terms of the new agreement, Fox Sports will air a total of 146 hours of championship golf, including a minimum of 70 cumulative hours of live event coverage of all three Opens. Fox Sports will also be home to the USGA's national amateur championships and international team competitions, with a minimum of 76 hours of live broadcast coverage across its sports platforms, most notably Fox Sports 1.

The agreement, which runs through 2026, will mark the first time that a major golf championship will be on Fox platforms. NBC and ESPN had combined coverage, with ESPN taking the early rounds and NBC airing the finals.

"We're looking forward to Fox Sports becoming home to the preeminent golf championship in the world," added Fox Sports copresident and COO Eric Shanks. "We're committed to elevating coverage of USGA events on every level, infusing them with a new energy and innovation that will make every championship the best golf event on television."