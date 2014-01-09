Time Warner Cable Names Lui To HR Post

Time Warner Cable said Thursday that it has named Alan Lui senior VP of human resources, overseeing a department responsible for supporting the cable giant’s 50,000-employee work force.

Lui will report to executive vice president and chief strategy, people and corporate development officer Peter Stern.

“Alan is a strong and effective leader with a proven record of developing and executing successful business strategies,” Stern said in a statement. “His leadership qualities will help us establish a performance-driven culture that puts the customer first and strengthen a workforce dedicated to inventing and delivering technologies that improve the lives of people and businesses.”

Previous to this appointment, Lui was senior VP of human resources centers of expertise, where he oversaw talent acquisition, human resources operations and benefits, learning and development, as well as diversity and inclusion. He joined Time Warner Cable in 2011 as group vice president of video strategy, where he helped shape the company’s viewpoint in the fast-evolving video business and led the design of initiatives to maintain TWC’s position as a market leader. Prior to joining TWC, Lui co-founded Nove Technologies, a startup focused on applying high-temperature superconductor technology to electric power distribution.

