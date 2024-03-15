Trish Williford Joins WBTW Myrtle Beach Anchor Team
Charlotte anchor takes the place of Bob Juback, who retired
Trish Williford is joining WBTW Myrtle Beach as part of the weeknight anchor team. Williford will anchor the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news with Patsy Kelly.
WBTW, known as News 13, is part of Nexstar.
Williford has been with WCCB Charlotte since 2019, the station owned by Bahakel. Before that, she worked at WSAV Savannah, which is owned by Nexstar.
Williford takes the place of Bob Juback, who retired March 1 after 36 years at WBTW.
“We’re fortunate to hire someone as experienced as Trish Williford who has spent her entire broadcasting career covering news in the South, including the past five years in Charlotte,” said WBTW News Director Paul Caron.
WBTW is the CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach-Florence, which is DMA No. 100.
“We’re excited to have Trish rejoin the Nexstar family,” said WBTW Vice President and General Manager Robert Raff. “She’s an experienced anchor who has also been an investigative reporter. Trish will be a great addition to our team.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.