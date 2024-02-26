Bob Juback, WBTW Myrtle Beach Anchor, Sets Retirement

Bob Juback, anchor for WBTW Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will retire on Friday, March 1. He has spent 32 years at the WBTW anchor desk.

“It’s a spot that I’ve been fortunate to have, and it’s also a spot that I have never taken for granted,” Juback said on the air.

Prior to taking over as anchor, Juback was a sports anchor at WYFF Greenville and WSPA Spartanburg after getting his start in sports at WBTW in 1984. Before that, he worked in radio.

Juback graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1979.

For the past 25 years, he has co-anchored 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts at WBTW. He will sign off after the 6 p.m. newscast March 1.

TVSpy previously reported Juback’s retirement.

Last month, Juback picked up a Masters’ Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Known as News13, WBTW is a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 100. Nexstar Media Group owns the station, a ratings powerhouse. Myrtle Beach-Florence is known as the Grand Strand.